Goldcorp Inc. (GG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258,574 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Goldcorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,043,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,513,000 after buying an additional 44,653 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,928,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,742 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.8% during the third quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,034,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,946 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 8,580,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,592,000 after acquiring an additional 268,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 15.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,142,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,460,000 after acquiring an additional 966,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GG opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Goldcorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.58.

Goldcorp Company Profile

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

