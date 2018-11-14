Golden Entertainment Inc (GDEN) VP Charles Protell Buys 13,340 Shares of Stock

Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) VP Charles Protell purchased 13,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, with a total value of $185,426.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 143,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,993,732.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:GDEN opened at $14.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Golden Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $34.75.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $210.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price objective on Golden Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 99.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,292,000 after acquiring an additional 543,871 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter worth $448,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 519.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 37,061 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 60.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 62.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

