Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.53. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.84 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 46.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GSBD shares. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $20.25 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $871.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.82. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $18.78 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter worth $240,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 78.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 257.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 96,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 69,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

