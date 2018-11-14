Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give United Internet (UTDI) a €42.00 Price Target

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €42.00 ($48.84) target price from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UTDI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Commerzbank set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. equinet set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.93 ($66.20).

Shares of United Internet stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €37.70 ($43.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. United Internet has a 52 week low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 52 week high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

