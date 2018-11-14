Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have outperformed the industry over the past six months. Also, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Third-quarter 2018 results reflected continued momentum in investment banking. However, lower FICC revenues and elevated expenses were on the downside. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves will continue to strengthen the overall business. While declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion, the launching of its online retail bank, Marcus with an aim to enter Britain’s cash savings account market will support growth. Nevertheless, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.21.

GS traded down $4.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,673,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,071. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $202.33 and a 52 week high of $275.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 127,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,602,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 110,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 92,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 44.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

