Gould Asset Management LLC CA Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,398,000. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 60.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

