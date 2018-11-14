GoviEx Uranium (GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.18

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc (CVE:GXU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 1040371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile (CVE:GXU)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds a 100% interest the Madaouela project located in north central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project located south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project situated in Mali.

