Grand City Properties’ (GYC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GYC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Commerzbank set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Nord/LB set a €22.74 ($26.44) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.71 ($28.73).

Grand City Properties stock opened at €22.10 ($25.70) on Tuesday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.42).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

