Great Ajax (AJX) & Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Financial Contrast

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Great Ajax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Great Ajax and Independence Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 1 1 0 2.50 Independence Realty Trust 0 3 3 0 2.50

Great Ajax currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $10.55, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Great Ajax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 48.10% 9.04% 2.08% Independence Realty Trust 9.81% 2.83% 1.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Ajax and Independence Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $54.79 million 4.70 $28.92 million $1.57 8.69 Independence Realty Trust $160.50 million 5.44 $30.20 million $0.73 13.45

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Great Ajax. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Great Ajax pays out 76.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 98.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Independence Realty Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Great Ajax Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,860 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

