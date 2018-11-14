Gregory Ernest Alexa Morrison Buys 10,000 Shares of Trisura Group Ltd (TSU) Stock

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) Director Gregory Ernest Alexa Morrison acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$255,000.00.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$25.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Trisura Group Ltd has a 12-month low of C$24.00 and a 12-month high of C$28.25.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$25.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.59000002507308 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cormark set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance provider, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds, primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

