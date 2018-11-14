Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPI. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. TheStreet cut Group 1 Automotive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.40.

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $56.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.07. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $1,986,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,356,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,880 in the last ninety days. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 82.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 137,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

