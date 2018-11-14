Groupon Inc (GRPN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $787.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to post sales of $787.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $756.84 million to $842.74 million. Groupon posted sales of $873.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The coupon company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Groupon’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Groupon from $6.30 to $5.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded Groupon from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Groupon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Groupon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.20.

Shares of Groupon stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Groupon has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -99.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $5,730,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Groupon by 115.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,063 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

