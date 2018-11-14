GSE Systems (GVP) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of GSE Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Get GSE Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GVP opened at $2.98 on Monday. GSE Systems has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in GSE Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:GVP) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 1.46% of GSE Systems worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GSE Systems

GSE Systems, Inc provides simulation, training, and engineering solutions to the power and process industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance Improvement Solutions and Nuclear Industry Training and Consulting. The Performance Improvement Solutions segment provides various simulation products, engineering services, and operation training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for GSE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.