Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (GSH) vs. Norfolk Southern (NSC) Critical Review

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and Norfolk Southern’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H $2.82 billion 0.96 $156.05 million N/A N/A Norfolk Southern $10.55 billion 4.34 $5.40 billion $6.61 25.46

Norfolk Southern has higher revenue and earnings than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Volatility and Risk

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norfolk Southern has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Norfolk Southern pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by institutional investors. 71.4% of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Norfolk Southern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and Norfolk Southern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 0 0 0 0 N/A Norfolk Southern 1 9 10 0 2.45

Norfolk Southern has a consensus target price of $175.39, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Norfolk Southern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Norfolk Southern is more favorable than Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H.

Profitability

This table compares Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and Norfolk Southern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H 5.54% 3.81% 3.20% Norfolk Southern 52.82% 15.12% 6.81%

Summary

Norfolk Southern beats Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains. Its freight transportation services comprise the transportation of full load and single load cargo, containers, bulky and overweight cargo, dangerous cargo, fresh and live cargo, and oversized cargo. The company also provides railway network usage services; and other transportation-related services, such as railway operation, locomotive and passenger car leasing, passenger service, and luggage transportation services, as well as sells food, beverages, and merchandise on board the trains and in railway stations. In addition, it is involved in train repair, materials and supplies sale, on-board catering, goods sale, cargo loading and unloading, and other businesses related to railway transportation, as well as offers warehousing, hotel management, freight transport and packaging agency, and catering management services. Further, the company engages in property management and real estate construction activities; and the supervision of construction projects. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 251 pairs of passenger trains on a daily basis, including 107 pairs of intercity high-speed passenger trains between Guangzhou and Shenzhen, 13 pairs of Hong Kong Through Trains, and 131 pairs of long-distance trains. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated approximately 19,500 route miles in 22 states and the District of Columbia in the United States. Norfolk Southern Corporation was founded in 1883 and is based in Norfolk, Virginia.

