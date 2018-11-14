Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gulfport Energy's core operations are focused in in the Utica Shale of Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma, providing this E&P with a rich drilling inventory. The company’s continually improving execution and well performance has led to a remarkable production growth while the acquisition of ‘oily’ SCOOP assets in 2017 has enabled Gulfport to produce more liquids and diversify its sales. However, the main challenge for Gulfport Energy is that almost 90% of its production is natural gas, which is struggling price wise. Moreover, takeaway constraints out of Appalachia and Mid-Continent remain a big problem. As such, the stock is expected to perform in line with the broader market.”

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Williams Capital set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Gulfport Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Gulfport Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.27.

NASDAQ GPOR traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. The company had a trading volume of 242,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,040. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gulfport Energy has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.78.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $360.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.39 million. Gulfport Energy had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gulfport Energy will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 30,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 21.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 12.5% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 114,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 39.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. Its principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio; and the SCOOP Woodford and SCOOP Springer plays in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gulfport Energy (GPOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.