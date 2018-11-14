GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 35.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,366 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 966,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,309,000 after buying an additional 410,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,485,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,909,000 after buying an additional 273,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,501,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,837,000 after buying an additional 233,210 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,144,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PNFP. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.49, for a total transaction of $101,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

