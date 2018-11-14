GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 14,877 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,877 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $21,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,327,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 36,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

In related news, Director Paribas Bnp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $574,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FHB opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian Inc has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.74.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

FHB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine cut First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 14,877 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (FHB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/gwk-investment-management-llc-sells-14877-shares-of-first-hawaiian-inc-fhb.html.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.