H. Lundbeck A/S- (HLUYY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H. Lundbeck A/S- (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Leerink Swann started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S- in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S- has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Denmark and internationally. Its products include Abilify Maintena, Brintellix/Trintellix, Cipralex/Lexapro, Northera, Onfi, Rexulti, Sabril, and Xenazine.

