Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

HAIN has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of HAIN opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 119.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $218,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

