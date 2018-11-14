Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAIN. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.51. 1,243,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,081. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,777,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,568,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,004,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,975,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 251,624 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,574,000. Finally, Darrell & King LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hain Celestial Group by 1,472.6% in the third quarter. Darrell & King LLC now owns 1,226,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

