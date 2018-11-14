Halliburton (HAL) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.00

Media coverage about Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) has been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Halliburton earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the oilfield services company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Halliburton’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 15,613,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,649. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $57.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

In other news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $648,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

