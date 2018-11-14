HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HONE. BidaskClub lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.97. 8,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,574. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $586.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.42.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $34.76 million for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 8.35%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, VP Christopher K. Gibbons sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $66,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David E. Tryder sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $66,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 26.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 848,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $4,714,000. M3F Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 229,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 130.2% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.