Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 748 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $460,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 103,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 720,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 645.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SHOP. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Shopify from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.59.

SHOP stock opened at $138.78 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.82 and a quick ratio of 11.82. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

