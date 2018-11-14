Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hasbro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Hasbro to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

HAS stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.41. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $109.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hasbro news, SVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wiebe Tinga sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total value of $598,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,446,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,971 shares of company stock worth $8,296,408. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

