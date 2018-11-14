HB Fuller (FUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on FUL. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

HB Fuller stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.46.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $770.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 24.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HB Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

