HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CELYAD SA/ADR (CYAD)

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $46.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.26% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We base our $46 price target on probability-adjusted revenue forecasts for CYAD-01 in r/r AML and third line metastatic CRC. We use the net present value of our revenue forecast through 2026, apply a 25% POS for AML and 20% POS for CRC, a 4x price/sales multiple. We include our year-end 2018 estimated fully diluted net cash of $4.39/share (assuming €1.00 = $1.15) to arrive at our price target. Our P/S multiple of 4x is in-line with Celyad’s peers that range between 2-5x. We use a 25% discount rate for the pipeline due to development risks and note that it is at the high end of the typical range of 15-25% for products in development. We project revenues of $239M for CYAD-01 in AML and $596M for CRC in 2026.””

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CYAD. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on CELYAD SA/ADR to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut CELYAD SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on CELYAD SA/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of CELYAD SA/ADR stock opened at $26.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.34. CELYAD SA/ADR has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 1,109.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CELYAD SA/ADR by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,374,000 after acquiring an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CELYAD SA/ADR in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Celyad SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies. The company utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Its CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treats a range of solid and hematologic tumors. The company's lead drug product candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), has been evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers, including five solid tumors, such as colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast, and pancreatic cancers; and two hematological tumors comprising acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma.

