HC Wainwright Reiterates “$1.00” Price Target for IsoRay (ISR)

HC Wainwright set a $1.00 target price on IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ISR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoRay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of ISR stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. IsoRay has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

