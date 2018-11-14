HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) Shares Sold by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 51.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $493,000. Archon Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.7% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,241,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 76.3% during the third quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $720,993.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total transaction of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $2,229,412. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $141.54 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $74.26 and a 12 month high of $144.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/hca-healthcare-inc-hca-shares-sold-by-nicola-wealth-management-ltd.html.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.