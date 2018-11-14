H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Given a $28.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) received a $28.00 price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, www.stocktargetadvisor.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie set a $25.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ HEES opened at $22.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.90. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $44.24.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. On average, research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.