H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Holdings Boosted by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. H&E Equipment Services makes up 2.1% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.97% of H&E Equipment Services worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 16.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 963,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,411,000 after purchasing an additional 138,743 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,370,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter worth approximately $2,822,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Macquarie set a $25.00 target price on H&E Equipment Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,182. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HEES opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.18 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.90. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $322.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.40 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.00%. Equities analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks. It offers heavy construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

