Head-To-Head Analysis: First Acceptance (FAC) vs. Kingstone Companies (KINS)

First Acceptance (NYSE:FAC) and Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get First Acceptance alerts:

This table compares First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies 5.37% 6.76% 2.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Acceptance 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kingstone Companies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.91%. Given Kingstone Companies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than First Acceptance.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Acceptance does not pay a dividend. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Acceptance and Kingstone Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Acceptance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kingstone Companies $92.77 million 1.95 $9.98 million $0.94 17.89

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than First Acceptance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.7% of First Acceptance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of First Acceptance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats First Acceptance on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Acceptance Company Profile

First Acceptance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues automobile insurance policies to individuals who are categorized as non-standard based primarily on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record. The company also offers optional products that provide ancillary reimbursements and benefits in the event of an automobile accident, such as products that offer reimbursements for medical expenses and hospital stays as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident, automobile towing and rental, and ambulance services; and underwrites a tenant homeowner policy that provides contents and liability coverage to customers who are renters. In addition, it engages in the disposition of real estate held for sale. The company markets its products under the Acceptance Insurance brand name. It primarily distributes its products through its retail locations, as well as through call center and Internet. As of December 31, 2016, the company leased and operated 355 retail locations a call center. First Acceptance Corporation was founded in 1969 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.