Head-To-Head Comparison: Pacific Ventures Group (PACV) vs. Crimson Wine Group (CWGL)

Pacific Ventures Group (OTCMKTS:PACV) and Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Crimson Wine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -$590,000.00 N/A N/A Crimson Wine Group $63.22 million 3.07 $6.18 million N/A N/A

Crimson Wine Group has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ventures Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pacific Ventures Group and Crimson Wine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Ventures Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Ventures Group and Crimson Wine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Ventures Group N/A N/A -137.76% Crimson Wine Group 8.67% 2.89% 2.45%

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Ventures Group has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crimson Wine Group has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of Pacific Ventures Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Crimson Wine Group beats Pacific Ventures Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Ventures Group

Pacific Ventures Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and distributes alcohol-infused ice creams and ice-pops. It sells its alcohol-infused ice-pops and ice creams under the SnöBar brand name principally through wholesale distributors for resale to retail outlets. The company is also involved in the sale and lease of freezers, as well as the provision of marketing services; and wholesale and retail of fresh produce, groceries, meals, and food and other food-related products. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It exports its products to 35 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corporation.

