Head to Head Contrast: Eastman Chemical (EMN) and ForceField Energy (FNRG)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) and ForceField Energy (OTCMKTS:FNRG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eastman Chemical and ForceField Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastman Chemical $9.55 billion 1.18 $1.38 billion $7.61 10.59 ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than ForceField Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of ForceField Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Eastman Chemical pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. ForceField Energy does not pay a dividend. Eastman Chemical pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eastman Chemical and ForceField Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastman Chemical 0 7 5 0 2.42 ForceField Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus target price of $97.89, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Given Eastman Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than ForceField Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Eastman Chemical and ForceField Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastman Chemical 16.05% 21.18% 7.45% ForceField Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats ForceField Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators. Its products are used in transportation, consumables, building and construction, industrial applications, animal nutrition, care chemicals, crop protection, and energy markets. Its Advanced Materials segment provides copolyesters, cellulose esters, polyvinyl butyral (PVB) sheets, specialty (PVB) intermediates, and window film and protective film, and aftermarket applied film products for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The company's Chemical Intermediates segment offers Olefin derivatives, acetyl derivatives, ethylene, and commodity solvents; primary non-phthalate and phthala plasticizers, and a range of niche non- phthalate plasticizers; and methylamines and salts higher amines and solvents. Its Fibers segment manufactures and sells cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media primarily cigarette filters; triacetin, cellulose acetate flake, and acetyl raw materials for other acetate fiber producers; and natural, acetate, and polyester yarn, as well as solution-dyed acetate yarn for use in apparel, home furnishings, and industrial fabrics. The company also offers aviation turbine engine oil; wet-laid nonwovens; and specialty films. Eastman Chemical Company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee.

About ForceField Energy

ForceField Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides lighting products and solutions for enhancing energy efficiency in China and the United States. It distributes light emitting diode, and other commercial lighting products and fixtures. The company was formerly known as SunSi Energies Inc. and changed its name to ForceField Energy Inc. in February 2013. ForceField Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida.

