Head to Head Contrast: Mitsui & Co Ltd (MITSY) versus Crossamerica Partners (CAPL)

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) and Crossamerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Mitsui & Co Ltd has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crossamerica Partners has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Crossamerica Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsui & Co Ltd $44.18 billion 0.66 $3.77 billion $42.89 7.55 Crossamerica Partners $2.09 billion 0.27 $23.15 million ($0.08) -206.13

Mitsui & Co Ltd has higher revenue and earnings than Crossamerica Partners. Crossamerica Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mitsui & Co Ltd, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsui & Co Ltd and Crossamerica Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsui & Co Ltd 7.04% 9.31% 3.50% Crossamerica Partners 0.71% 4.95% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Mitsui & Co Ltd and Crossamerica Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsui & Co Ltd 0 0 0 0 N/A Crossamerica Partners 0 3 2 0 2.40

Crossamerica Partners has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Crossamerica Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crossamerica Partners is more favorable than Mitsui & Co Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.5% of Crossamerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Mitsui & Co Ltd shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mitsui & Co Ltd pays an annual dividend of $7.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Crossamerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Mitsui & Co Ltd pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crossamerica Partners pays out -2,625.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Crossamerica Partners has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Crossamerica Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Mitsui & Co Ltd beats Crossamerica Partners on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mitsui & Co Ltd

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses. It also sells plants, electric power facility, transportation, construction, mining, and peripheral equipment, as well as machine tools and plastics; designs, builds, and operates wastewater treatment plants, and container and air cargo terminals; and imports and sells automobile and auto parts, helicopter, defense, and aerospace products. In addition, the company finances automobile and motorcycle; provides auto parts logistics services; leases and manages freightcar and locomotives; operates chemical tankers; produces salt; and sells solvents and coating materials, petroleum and crude oil, agricultural, marine, energy and base metal, canned and chilled foods, juice ingredient, coffee beans and roasted coffee, food and beverages, packaging materials, groceries, apparel and clothing, electronic devices and equipment, and oil and gas well tubular products. Further, it processes and sells woodchips; manufactures and sells industrial chemicals, fertilizers, saccharified, pharmaceuticals, feedstuff, and information and communication equipment; explores, develops, and produces oil and natural gas; and offers non life and life insurance agency, warehousing, grain merchandising, real estate asset management, water supply, and financing services. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Crossamerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc., and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. As of February 27, 2018, the company distributed fuel to approximately 1,200 locations; and owned or leased approximately 900 sites located in 31 states. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

