Head-To-Head Contrast: Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) versus Alderon Iron Ore (AXXDF)

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) and Alderon Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:AXXDF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Turquoise Hill Resources has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alderon Iron Ore has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Alderon Iron Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turquoise Hill Resources 33.28% 4.41% 2.77% Alderon Iron Ore N/A -12.46% -9.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.0% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Turquoise Hill Resources and Alderon Iron Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turquoise Hill Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alderon Iron Ore 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Turquoise Hill Resources and Alderon Iron Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turquoise Hill Resources $939.78 million 3.88 $181.24 million N/A N/A Alderon Iron Ore N/A N/A -$74.90 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Alderon Iron Ore.

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Alderon Iron Ore on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Alderon Iron Ore Company Profile

Alderon Iron Ore Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal asset is the Kami iron ore project that comprises 283 claim units covering an area of 7,075 hectares located in Western Labrador, Canada. The company was formerly known as Alderon Resource Corp. and changed its name to Alderon Iron Ore Corp. in September 2011. Alderon Iron Ore Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

