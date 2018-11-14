Head-To-Head Review: Environmental Tectonics (ETCC) & Maxwell Technologies (MXWL)

Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) and Maxwell Technologies (NASDAQ:MXWL) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Environmental Tectonics has a beta of 1.91, indicating that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxwell Technologies has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Environmental Tectonics and Maxwell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Environmental Tectonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxwell Technologies 0 1 4 0 2.80

Maxwell Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 116.80%. Given Maxwell Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maxwell Technologies is more favorable than Environmental Tectonics.

Profitability

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Maxwell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Environmental Tectonics 6.14% -73.90% 6.10% Maxwell Technologies -31.86% -35.32% -18.34%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Environmental Tectonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Maxwell Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Environmental Tectonics and Maxwell Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Environmental Tectonics $48.09 million 0.11 $2.38 million N/A N/A Maxwell Technologies $130.37 million 0.87 -$43.12 million ($0.91) -2.70

Environmental Tectonics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maxwell Technologies.

About Environmental Tectonics

Environmental Tectonics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an engineered solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace Solutions and Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS). The Aerospace Solutions segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products and services to create and monitor the physiological effects of flight, including high performance jet tactical flight simulation, upset recovery and spatial disorientation, and suborbital and orbital commercial human spaceflight systems; altitude chambers; and advanced disaster management simulators (ADMS), as well as integrated logistics support services. This segment offers integrated aircrew training systems to commercial, governmental, and military defense agencies; and training devices, including altitude and multiplace chambers to governmental and military defense agencies, and civil aviation organizations; and ADMS to governmental organizations, original equipment manufacturers, fire and emergency training schools, universities, and airports. The CIS segment is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of steam and gas sterilizers to medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers; environmental testing and simulation devices primarily to commercial automotive, as well as to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning manufacturers; and monoplace chambers to hospitals and wound care clinics. This segment also provides parts, as well as upgrade, maintenance, and repair services. The company markets its products through independent sales representatives and distributors. Environmental Tectonics Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Southampton, Pennsylvania.

About Maxwell Technologies

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company provides ultracapacitor cells, multi-cell packs, modules, and subsystems that provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in automotive, grid energy storage, wind, bus, industrial, and truck industries; and lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets. It also offers CONDIS high-voltage capacitors, such as grading and coupling capacitors, electric voltage transformers, and metering products that are used to ensure the safety and reliability of electric utility infrastructure and other applications, including transport, distribution, and measurement of high-voltage electrical energy. In addition, the company provides dry battery electrodes for use in electric vehicles. It markets and sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to integrators and OEMs for use in a range of end products. The company was formerly known as Maxwell Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Maxwell Technologies, Inc. in 1996. Maxwell Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

