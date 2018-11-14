Head-To-Head Review: McKesson (MCK) and biOasis Technologies (BIOAF)

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) and biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get McKesson alerts:

88.3% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of McKesson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

McKesson has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

McKesson pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. biOasis Technologies does not pay a dividend. McKesson pays out 12.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. McKesson has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares McKesson and biOasis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio McKesson $208.36 billion 0.12 $67.00 million $12.62 10.31 biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 32.48 -$4.12 million N/A N/A

McKesson has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares McKesson and biOasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets McKesson 0.06% 26.55% 4.42% biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for McKesson and biOasis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score McKesson 1 6 8 0 2.47 biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

McKesson presently has a consensus target price of $148.92, indicating a potential upside of 14.42%. Given McKesson’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe McKesson is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Summary

McKesson beats biOasis Technologies on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices. It also provides specialty pharmaceutical solutions for pharmaceutical manufacturers; and medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. In addition, the company operates retail pharmacy chains in Europe and Canada, as well as supports independent pharmacy networks within North America and Europe; and supplies integrated pharmacy management systems, automated dispensing systems, and related services to retail, outpatient, central fill, specialty, and mail order pharmacies. Further, it provides software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services. The company serves retail national accounts, including national and regional chains, food and drug combinations, mail order pharmacies, and mass merchandisers; independent retail pharmacies; and institutional healthcare providers, such as hospitals, health systems, integrated delivery networks, and long-term care providers, as well as pharmaceutical manufacturers. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About biOasis Technologies

biOasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97, and components thereof, to deliver therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier. The company was founded by Robin B. Hutchison on November 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.