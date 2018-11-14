Head-To-Head Survey: Gogo (GOGO) versus Plaintree Systems (PTEEF)

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) and Plaintree Systems (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Gogo has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plaintree Systems has a beta of -6.4, indicating that its share price is 740% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gogo and Plaintree Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gogo -16.60% N/A -10.92% Plaintree Systems 7.72% -153.23% 12.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gogo and Plaintree Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gogo $699.09 million 0.83 -$171.99 million ($2.17) -3.07 Plaintree Systems $5.08 million 0.37 $1.98 million N/A N/A

Plaintree Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gogo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Gogo shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Gogo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Plaintree Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gogo and Plaintree Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gogo 1 5 1 0 2.00 Plaintree Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gogo currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Gogo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gogo is more favorable than Plaintree Systems.

Summary

Gogo beats Plaintree Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include AVANCE, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Plaintree Systems Company Profile

Plaintree Systems Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Chile, Argentina, Kuwait, and internationally. It manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft instrument indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures, such as commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings. The company also provides super-alloys for the aircraft and helicopter markets; designs and manufactures custom hydraulic and pneumatic valves and cylinders for industrial, and oil and gas markets; and manufactures solid wood doors, and related parts and materials. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Arnprior, Canada.

