Head-To-Head Survey: Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) and biOasis Technologies (BIOAF)

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and biOasis Technologies (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Herbalife Nutrition and biOasis Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 3 4 0 2.57 biOasis Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus price target of $58.70, suggesting a potential upside of 7.27%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than biOasis Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and biOasis Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $4.43 billion 1.93 $213.90 million $2.43 22.52 biOasis Technologies $460,000.00 27.77 -$4.12 million N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than biOasis Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, biOasis Technologies has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and biOasis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 3.84% -82.17% 15.61% biOasis Technologies -1,517.77% -407.59% -264.48%

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats biOasis Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The company offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprising dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products consisting of facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, such as N-R-G tea and energy drink products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through own retail stores, as well as through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

biOasis Technologies Company Profile

biOasis Technologies, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97, and components thereof, to deliver therapeutics and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier. The company was founded by Robin B. Hutchison on November 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

