Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 15.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director R Michael Mccoy purchased 3,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.01 per share, with a total value of $191,411.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt Saylor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $382,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,505. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/heartland-financial-usa-inc-htlf-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-14.html.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.