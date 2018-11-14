Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (HLX) Holdings Boosted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 613.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165,769 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.92% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $13,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,780,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 115,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 48,550 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 98,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,155,000. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 2.57.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $212.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 653,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $6,364,778.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $98,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 196,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,790.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 852,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,287,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

