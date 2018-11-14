Henkel AG & Co KGaA (HEN3) PT Set at €103.50 by Credit Suisse Group

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.50 ($120.35) price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HEN3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Commerzbank set a €128.00 ($148.84) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($143.02) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €115.79 ($134.64).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €98.38 ($114.40) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.