Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner Purchases 10,418 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jack W. Conner bought 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $150,227.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 68,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,461.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $34.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 55.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 100.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.3% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 53.7% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

