Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several analysts have commented on HCCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. Roth Capital set a $28.00 target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of HCCI opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The firm has a market cap of $554.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $14,348,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,189,000 after buying an additional 98,389 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 690,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after buying an additional 80,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

