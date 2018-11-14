Heritage Financial Corp (HFWA) Shares Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Heritage Financial worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 111.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,872,000 after buying an additional 2,322,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after buying an additional 166,844 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 623,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 572,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 47,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 80,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Heritage Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $59.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. This is a positive change from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $36,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,278.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Heritage Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/14/heritage-financial-corp-hfwa-shares-bought-by-brighton-jones-llc.html.

Heritage Financial Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.