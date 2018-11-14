Heska Corp (HSKA) CEO Sells $331,983.30 in Stock

Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) CEO Kevin S. Wilson sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total value of $331,983.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,716.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Heska stock opened at $97.76 on Wednesday. Heska Corp has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $761.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Heska had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Heska Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $162,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $191,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $210,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Heska during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Heska during the second quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSKA. ValuEngine lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Benchmark began coverage on Heska in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

