Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2018

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 36,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $603,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,896.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,875 shares of company stock worth $11,582,145 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,730,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,457,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,048 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,969,000 after purchasing an additional 390,298 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,448,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,140,000 after purchasing an additional 234,213 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 26.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,860,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,372,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,421,000 after purchasing an additional 499,693 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

