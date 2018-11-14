HICL Infrastructure Company Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.01 (HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited (LON:HICL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON HICL traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 157.40 ($2.06). 3,337,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,030,000. HICL Infrastructure has a 12 month low of GBX 139.40 ($1.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29).

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

