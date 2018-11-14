Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stake in American Express (AXP)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,022 shares during the period. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 455.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo purchased 20,142,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,424,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 25,948 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $2,797,972.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,111 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,359.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Oppenheimer set a $113.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.70.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $107.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $111.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

