Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,036,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,061,640,000 after acquiring an additional 555,871 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 725,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,503,000 after acquiring an additional 481,013 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,296,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11,222.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 193,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.95.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $138,212.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,005.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $166.82 on Wednesday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.89 and a 12 month high of $186.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.82% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

